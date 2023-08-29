Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Laidlaw downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellerophon Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $111,569.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,778.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,338,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

