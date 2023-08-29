Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BCS dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.00.

Barclays Stock Up 1.8 %

BCS stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Barclays has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 100.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 236.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 281.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

