Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.40.

Banner Price Performance

BANR stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87. Banner has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $150.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.26 million. Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Research analysts predict that Banner will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 54,173 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Banner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Banner by 11.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

