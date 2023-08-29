Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $8.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $895.69 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

