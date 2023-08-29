Bank of America Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $10.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

WOOF stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.11. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

