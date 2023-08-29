Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

ASM stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 325,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

