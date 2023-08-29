Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 614.14 ($7.74).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Auto Trader Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 630 ($7.94) to GBX 555 ($7.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

LON AUTO opened at GBX 587 ($7.40) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 479.80 ($6.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 669 ($8.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,348.00, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 617.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 615.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,200.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

