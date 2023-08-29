ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASM International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

ASMIY stock opened at $469.99 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 52-week low of $206.20 and a 52-week high of $501.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.70.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $728.42 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 23.88%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

