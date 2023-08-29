Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $1,701,600.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $1,701,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,122,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,951,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,213. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Asana by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.