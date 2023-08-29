Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $61.81 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. Ardor has a market cap of $61.81 million and approximately $439,368.78 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00040241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

