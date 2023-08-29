Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Ardmore Shipping has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 0.0 %

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 37.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,558,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 318,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 966.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,500 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

