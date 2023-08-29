Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.10.

Ardelyx Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $4.25 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $120,998.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,340.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $289,129 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

