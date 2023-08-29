ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Trading Up 25%

ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
ARC Group Trading Up 25.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.
About ARC Group
ARC Group, Inc engages in the operation of Dick’s Wings brand of restaurants. It offers its traditional and boneless chicken wings, hog wings, and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. The firm oprates through the following segments; Company-Owned Restaurants and Franchise Operations.
