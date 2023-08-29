Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

AAOI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley Financial raised Applied Optoelectronics to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $544,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,644,100 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

