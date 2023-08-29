Antofagasta plc (ANTO) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on September 29th

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ANTO opened at GBX 1,429.50 ($18.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,116.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,510.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,517.82. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,025.50 ($12.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.67.

ANTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.02) to GBX 1,270 ($16.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.95) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.95) price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,340 ($16.89) to GBX 1,490 ($18.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,507.78 ($19.01).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

