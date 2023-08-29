Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by STF Management LP

STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.0% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.93. 1,127,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,635. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.78.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
