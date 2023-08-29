Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 192,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALSA opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.29.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.