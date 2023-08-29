Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE APT opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of -0.75. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 11.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 66,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 154.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

