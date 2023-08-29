Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 5.9 %
NYSE APT opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of -0.75. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 4.86%.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
