Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Anthony P. Williams Sells 2,880 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.40. 1,356,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $710,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 702,496 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $7,323,000. Invesco LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

