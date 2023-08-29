Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ADYYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $846.00 on Thursday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $822.00 and a 52 week high of $1,886.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,591.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,568.56.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

