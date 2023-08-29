Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Advanced Drainage Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

NYSE:WMS opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.63.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,800 shares of company stock valued at $28,527,331. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

