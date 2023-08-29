Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of AGRO opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.87 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $93,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

