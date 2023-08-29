15,000 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,619 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Unity Software stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $312,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,138.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,492,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $312,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,138.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 596,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,047. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

