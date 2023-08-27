Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sony Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sony Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average of $90.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

