Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOWL. Bank of America increased their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

