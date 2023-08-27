VirtualMeta Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $34.98 million and approximately $38,961.61 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.01520828 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

