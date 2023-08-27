VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 85.2% in August

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ CSF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.1663 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.