VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 85.2% in August

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.1663 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

