Velas Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $19.21 million and $328,971.54 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,491,214,151 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

