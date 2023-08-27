United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 59.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,937,000 after buying an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

