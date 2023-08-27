Uniswap Market Cap Hits $2.67 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00017753 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.67 billion and $58.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00250214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014698 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003782 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.57011339 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 786 active market(s) with $81,180,830.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

