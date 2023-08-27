UBS Group Upgrades Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $184.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Argus dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.06. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $196.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

