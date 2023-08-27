Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Tops $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $1.15 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,646.17 or 0.06332821 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00038758 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

