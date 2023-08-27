Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Tompkins Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

TMP stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.43). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

