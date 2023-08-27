Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Tokai Carbon Price Performance

Tokai Carbon stock remained flat at $35.51 during midday trading on Friday. Tokai Carbon has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

Tokai Carbon Company Profile

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. The company offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

