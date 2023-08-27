Theta Fuel Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $211.54 million and $3.62 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00027507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,258,383,312 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

