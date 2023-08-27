The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $75.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $83.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

