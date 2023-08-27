Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $649.17 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002626 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $649.17 million and $31.79 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002403 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 971,476,710 coins and its circulating supply is 950,453,756 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

