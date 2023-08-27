Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. VNET Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $108.61. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.93%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

