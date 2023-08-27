Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Shares of TATYY stock remained flat at $35.67 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $42.85.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5954 dividend. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TATYY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.99) to GBX 970 ($12.38) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.99) to GBX 960 ($12.25) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

