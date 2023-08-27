Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Talanx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Talanx Stock Performance

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx stock opened at C$32.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.68. Talanx has a 12 month low of C$34.49 and a 12 month high of C$34.77.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

