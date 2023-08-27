Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,476 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 768,534 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 604,621 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

