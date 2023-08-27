Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Tops $62.81 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $62.81 million and approximately $398,728.97 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,647.02 or 0.06332208 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00038767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00027346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,599,077 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.