StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adient from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.63.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Adient has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 782.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

