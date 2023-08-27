Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.38.

Get Spire alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Spire

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. Spire has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,293,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 396,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after acquiring an additional 136,434 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 70,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,082,000 after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.