Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 6,325.0% in August

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 6,325.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPVNF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.