SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.
