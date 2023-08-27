SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMTGF opened at $78.17 on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67.

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.