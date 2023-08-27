Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the July 31st total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Skyworth Group Price Performance

Shares of SWDHF stock remained flat at $0.44 during trading hours on Friday. Skyworth Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

