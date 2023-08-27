Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the July 31st total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Skyworth Group Price Performance
Shares of SWDHF stock remained flat at $0.44 during trading hours on Friday. Skyworth Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.
About Skyworth Group
