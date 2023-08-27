Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Decreases By 75.5%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the July 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 121,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,283. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
