Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Decreases By 75.5%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the July 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 121,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,283. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

