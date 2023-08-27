Short Interest in St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Declines By 68.8%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

St Barbara Stock Performance

Shares of St Barbara stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 11,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. St Barbara has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $41.59.

St Barbara Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.9958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from St Barbara’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 82.44%.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

